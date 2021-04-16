Anand Parmar: Murder charges over man found in Leicester car
Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found with fatal injuries in a car stopped by police.
The red Vauxhall Astra was pulled over by officers on Brighton Road, in Leicester, at about 03:00 BST on Monday.
When the car was searched, Anand Parmar was found with multiple injuries, and died in hospital.
Jurrat Khan, 25, of Wakerley Road and Renaldo Baptiste, 34, of Marsh Close, have been remanded in custody.
They are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 44 and 34, who were all arrested on Tuesday, have been released on bail.
A man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder and a 34-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender both remain in custody.
Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Parmar - who was also known as Andy - died as a result of "significant injuries" to his head and chest.
Mr Parmar's family said in a statement released by police on Wednesday that they were "completely heartbroken by what's happened and are struggling to come to terms with [their] loss".
They called on anybody with information to contact the police.
