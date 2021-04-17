Leicester woman linked to Hunstanton beach case 'died from head injury'
The cause of death of a woman, whose case is being linked to that of a man found critically-injured on a beach, was due to a head injury, police said.
A post-mortem examination concluded on Friday after her body was found at a house on Tennis Court Drive, Leicester, on Thursday morning.
Police believe her death was related to the discovery of an injured man near Hunstanton, Norfolk, on the same day.
A police spokesman said they believed he "fell from the cliffs".
The 54-year-old man, who is from Leicester, remains in hospital, where his condition has been described as "critical".
Police said the woman's family had been informed of her death and forensic examinations were being carried out at the Leicester address.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, who is leading the investigation for Leicestershire Police, said: "At this stage, we believe the two incidents are linked and we are currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."
