BBC News

Man's body found by river in Leicestershire village

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe road crosses over the River Sence in Leicestershire

A man's body has been found close to a river in a Leicestershire village.

Leicestershire Police said it received a report of a body near the River Sence in Bridgewater Drive, Great Glen shortly before 14:30 BST on Tuesday.

Officers attended along with paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The force said the man's death was "being treated as unexplained at this time" and its investigations continue.

