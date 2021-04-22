Historic Brush Traction factory in Loughborough set to close
A factory that has manufactured locomotives for more than 150 years is set to close, putting 300 jobs at risk.
Employees at the Brush Traction site, in Meadow Road, Loughborough, Leicestershire, build, overhaul and repair locomotives.
American owners Wabtec said reduced volumes had made the site "unsustainable".
The Unite union said the move was a "crushing blow" for the workforce and local area.
The plant, known locally as the Falcon Works, was established in 1865 to build steam locomotives. Wabtec took charge in 2011.
Unite regional officer Lakhy Mahal said: "Wabtec's announcement that it is planning to shut the historic Falcon Works is a crushing blow to the workforce and to the local area.
"Unite is in consultation with the company and is fighting to ensure that our members are offered alternative employment at other sites, if that is what they want."
A Wabtec spokesperson said: "Decisions like this are never easy but over the past few years, our site has experienced reduced volume and this decrease is no longer sustainable.
"This decision will help to simplify and optimize the company's manufacturing footprint in today's cyclical environment."
It added the proposed closure would be subject to consultation.
