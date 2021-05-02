Covid: Loughborough student helps design 'lifesaving' NHS hood
A student has helped to develop a product for people with Covid-19 that, it is hoped, could save lives.
Dominic Leatherland, 22, from Loughborough University, worked on the creation of a ventilation hood while on placement at a respiratory and ballistic protection firm.
The hood was designed to be used as an alternative to more invasive ventilation equipment.
The NHS, which is using the equipment, has been contacted for a comment.
'Sheer desperation'
Mr Leatherland, a third-year design student, was working at Avon Protection when it was approached by University College London (UCL) to create the product.
"To take a product from initial concept to manufacture in three months was truly amazing," said Mr Leatherland.
During the development, he said he had become aware of the "sheer desperation" of medical staff who urgently needed devices for patients.
"I hope the HCH-40 will provide those hospitalised due to Covid-19 with an alternative, less invasive... treatment plan," he said.
Loughborough University said 2,500 of the products have been ordered by the NHS, following approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in January.
The university said the product- named the HCH-40 - uses pressure to push oxygen-rich air into the patient's lungs, significantly reducing the effort required to inhale.
Nick Hunter, from Avon Protection, said Mr Leatherland had played a "key part" in the design and development of the HCH-40.
"I'm glad he got to experience working on a project from concept to manufacture and deliver a product which has the potential to save lives," he said.
Professor Cees de Bont, dean of Loughborough's school of design and creative arts, said the project's outcome "shows enormous potential in an area where we are desperate for innovation".
