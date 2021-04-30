Leicester narrowboat in low-speed police 'chase'
Police pursued a narrowboat for eight miles (12.8km) along a city canal to secure the arrest of a wanted man.
The slow-moving operation took place along Leicester's Grand Union Canal on Wednesday.
One of the officers involved joked he had been waiting 15 years to be involved in a water pursuit in land-locked Leicestershire.
The 37-year-old suspect, who was wanted over an assault, was detained when he stepped off at a lock.
On Twitter, the local policing team said the boat had a top speed of about four miles per hour (6km/h).
They said officers waited in undergrowth near Lock 37 in Glen Parva and swooped in to detain the man when he stepped off the boat.
The man was charged with assault by beating and breach of a restraining order and appeared before magistrates the following day.
Leicestershire Police said the offences related to an incident in the New Parks area of Leicester on 23 April.
