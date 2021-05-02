BBC News

Lutterworth Golf Club fire causes severe damage

Published
image copyrightLFRS
image captionImages of the fire have been described by one local MP as "devastating"

A golf club has been left severely damaged by a fire overnight.

Fire crews from Leicestershire and Warwickshire were called to Lutterworth Golf Club at about 22:00 on Saturday and worked through the night to put out the blaze.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Sunday. Staff at the golf club described the blaze as "major".

Photographs show the flames gutted the building, but no one is believed to have been inside at the time.

image copyrightLFRS
image captionThe fire service confirmed it is believed the club's main buildings were involved

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said the damage to the club was "absolutely devastating to see".

image copyrightLFRS
image captionAn investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to get under way

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.