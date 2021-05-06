Covid-19: Dr Daniel Pan gets Forbes honour for virus risk research
One of the first doctors to warn of the disproportionate effect of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities has been named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
Leicester-based Dr Daniel Pan was part of a group to treat the first cases in the city and noticed some of the sickest patients were minority ethnic.
Dr Pan said being named by the magazine among Europe's most influential young medics was "a great honour".
He is now working on a mask that can detect Covid-19 in a person's breath.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list celebrates young innovators in their chosen fields, such as science and healthcare.
Dr Pan, who is a clinical fellow at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) at the University of Leicester, said: "It's a great honour and I think the best thing about it is it helps advertise the research we've been doing, because it's important work."
At the start of the pandemic, he was one of the first people to treat Covid-19 cases in Leicester.
Dr Pan, who has turned 30 since the list was drawn up, said: "Leicester has a very multi-ethnic diverse population so when the pandemic first hit the UK, I was working on the clinical wards.
"It became immediately clear to myself and my colleagues that a lot of these patients were from ethnic minority backgrounds - especially the ones who were very sick.
"We probably noticed that slightly earlier than a lot of other places, for example Italy, and we felt a need to get that out there."
As part of a group of academics led by Dr Manish Pareek, he contributed to research that demonstrated that the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minority groups was mainly due to a higher risk of being infected, due to societal and health inequalities.
NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre director Professor Melanie Davies said Dr Pan had made a "significant contribution to research efforts", adding he had "a bright future in clinical research ahead of him".
The researcher is now working alongside his colleagues on a face mask that could determine whether the wearer has Covid-19.
In theory, the mask could help determine how infectious the person is.
Dr Pan said: "We can probably find out when a person is most infectious, because we can find the time of day and the period of their illness where they breathe out the most virus.
"If it's effective it can be rolled out, for example, everyone in A&E could wear a mask while they're waiting to see a doctor and those who are mask positive can then go into isolation bays."
