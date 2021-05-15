FA Cup final: How Leicester fans are marking the match
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
- Published
With only about 6,000 Leicester City fans lucky enough to get tickets to their team's first FA Cup final appearance since 1969, those missing out are seeking other ways to mark the big day. BBC News Online hears about their plans.
There is a small - but steadfast - band of Leicester fans who, having witnessed the club's last FA Cup final outing - 52 years ago - have also been fortunate enough to secure tickets to this year's trip to Wembley, against Chelsea.
Among them is Bernie Henson, 87, who was in his 30s when the side last reached this stage.
Mr Henson said he has just a vague memory of that day.
"We lost 1-0 to Manchester City, I got drunk and that was about it," he said.
Sadly Mr Henson, who is a well-known character at the King Power Stadium, has had to give up his golden ticket as staff at his care home felt the day would be "too much for him".
Instead, he will spend the day at fellow fan Simon Marlow's house, which is being decked out in blue, with flags and scarves.
"Bernie was a bit disappointed, but cheered up within seconds when I said he could come round our house to watch it," said Mr Marlow, from Whitwick, Leicestershire, who decided not to apply for tickets himself so he could spend the day with his friend.
"We'll decorate the lounge for him and try to turn it into a mini Wembley.
"It would have been nice to go down but it didn't feel right going without him.
"Sitting with Bernie is the equivalent of sitting down with Gary Lineker or Jamie Vardy.
"As far as I'm concerned he's a proper Leicester City legend and I'm just fortunate to be able to share this match with him."
'Afternoon tea'
Sue Clayton, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, remembers being at the 1963 and 1969 finals with her father and is hoping for a different story this time.
Although the club have made appearances at four finals, they have yet to win one.
"My dad never, ever saw them win a cup final which was sad," she said.
"I have been waiting since 1969 for this to happen again and it's wonderful.
"If they win, that will be a dream. It's something I have always wanted and it would be very nice if they could do it before I drop off the perch."
Mrs Clayton, now a 72-year-old grandmother of four, has fond memories of her trips to the capital with her father.
"The atmosphere was fantastic," she said.
"The walk up to Wembley is something out of this world.
"People were packed into the stadium and they were dressed very differently then. There were no replica shirts like you have today.
"People had scarves and rosettes, which I made for when we went, and they had rattles."
Mrs Clayton has treated herself to an afternoon tea to be delivered to her home in time for the final.
"It's all very civilised... and I might follow it with something stronger," she said.
"Perhaps I'll even have more than one gin if I won't be driving anywhere after.
"It is very different this year, but I can't see as well any more so I think I shall see everything better on the TV, in a way, than if I was sitting right at the back of Wembley."
'Glued to the TV'
Teacher Anjna Kotecha-Karia, from north London, and her family have been driving up and down the M1 to follow their team since her sons - now aged 18 and 20 - were little.
"It is almost a ritual for us to plan our social calendar according to the LCFC fixture list," she said.
"It is something we do as a family. We love sharing the experience of watching and cheering our team along together."
Alas, on this most exciting of all occasions, Mrs Kotecha-Karia will be watching from home while her husband Kamlesh and two sons head to Wembley.
The 58-year-old was disappointed to be missing out, due to the restrictions on tickets, but added she was still excited for the team.
"I feel a little gutted not to share in the experience with the rest of the family," she said.
"Sad as it is, I understand these are not normal times and all our safety is paramount.
"The boys are a little sad. The joy and excitement of going to Wembley and seeing the FA Cup final is marred by my not being able to be there to share it with them.
"As it is, I will still dress up in my city kit, be glued to the TV and urging the team on, screaming along."
She added it was "surreal" to think the team had reached the final.
"The FA Cup is a really special tournament because anybody can get to the top and win, but you don't think it will be your team it happens to," she said.
"It... still doesn't feel real."
'Bittersweet'
Mark Manderfield and his friend Tom Clarke - who together run a Leicester City fans podcast - bagged some remaining tickets a few hours after giving up hope.
For both of them - as with other fans - it will be their first live match since coronavirus restrictions began.
"I can't believe I'm going to a live match again and I never thought I would be saying that at all," said Mr Manderfield, 34, from Cannock, Staffordshire.
"I've never left that long between matches, so it is going to feel weird.
"We're just going to enjoy the moment."
For Mr Manderfield, there is an emotional aspect to his team reaching the final.
"My dad was a hardcore fan and when he died, in 2009, we had his ashes scattered at the King Power Stadium," he said.
"He went to the finals in the 60s but we never really spoke about it because it was a painful experience being a Leicester City fan then.
"As we got into the final I just thought of him and my family members that are no longer with us. They would have loved this."
He said he will also feel keenly the lack of a full stadium.
"It's the first final for 52 years and normally you would have 30,000-35,000 going, but there's a lot of people that have been following the team for a long time who will miss out," he said.
"So it is bittersweet we're finally there and all the fans aren't."
Tickets in tough times
- A crowd of about 21,000 is allowed inside Wembley to watch this year's final as part of a pilot event.
- Leicester and Chelsea have each been allocated 6,250 tickets. Tickets for the match were allocated to season ticket holders, based on the number of points they had totalled up from attending away games.
- The rest of the crowd will be made up of local residents, key workers, stadium guests and FA stakeholders. All fans attending are required to take a lateral flow test.
'I was there too'
Iain Wright, from East Leake, Nottinghamshire, said his delight at getting a cup final ticket is tempered with sadness, due to the fact he will be going on his own.
"The friends and family I normally go with didn't get tickets - along with the 20,000 other fans that aren't able to go," he said.
"So it's not quite going to be the normal cup final that we would have wanted it to be."
In particular, the 38-year-old said his day would be "tinged with sadness", as his dad Phil would be missing out.
"My dad went to the cup final in 1963 but he's not got a season ticket any more so he can't be there this time," he said.
"I would have liked for him to come with me. It's a shame for people like my dad and others that would have gone otherwise.
"I have heard my grandad's and dad's stories over the years of FA Cup finals.
"So I'm looking forward to adding this final to those stories - to say 'I was there' too."
The father-of-two said he would also miss his children, as under-16s are not allowed to attend the fixture.
"I have watched all the games with my kids and I was in a quandary about going without them... but I also can't miss the opportunity to be there," he said.
"For a team like Chelsea, this is their fifth final in 10 years. These days come around all the time for them.
"But for us, it is the first for 52 years and that's what makes it all the more disappointing that so many people can't go. It's these things we have missed out on."