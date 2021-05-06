'Devastating' Lutterworth Golf Club fire confirmed as arson
- Published
A fire which severely damaged a Leicestershire golf club was started deliberately, police have confirmed.
A joint fire and police investigation has been ongoing since emergency services were called to Lutterworth Golf Club on Saturday night.
The blaze wrecked the clubhouse and an adjoining building but no one was hurt.
Police said they had not made any arrests and appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dashcam footage from the scene, to come forward.
At the weekend, South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said the damage to the club was "absolutely devastating to see".
Det Insp Charles Edwards, from South Leicester, Harborough and Wigston CID, said: "Following an examination of the scene, this incident is being treated as arson.
"I would like to speak to anyone who was near the golf club - in Rugby Road - on Saturday evening.
"Did you see anyone acting in a way that seemed unusual or suspicious?
"Did you see anyone leaving the area shortly after 22:00 BST?"