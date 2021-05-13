Eco-friendly cycling shed lands family in trouble with council
A council has been accused of undermining its green credentials by threatening to pull down a bike shed a family built in their front garden.
The Pujara family installed the wooden structure in Leicester's Stoneygate area in September to store bikes used by the children to cycle to school.
But the city council ordered them to either take it down or submit a retrospective planning application.
The authority said the application was now being considered.
Kavi Pujara, 49, said the bike shed had been deliberately fitted with a "living" green and pink roof to help it blend in with its leafy surroundings.
But in February the family received a letter from the council warning if they did not apply for planning permission, they would have 20 days to take it down or face formal enforcement action.
The letter, seen by the BBC, added it was "extremely unlikely" permission would be granted.
"One reason was because it is in a conservation area and normal planning rules do not apply," he said.
Mr Pujara said the shed allowed their children, aged 10 and 12, to quickly get on their bikes to cycle to school each day.
He said the council's response contradicted its aim of encouraging more people to embrace greener modes of transport.
He said: "Leicester City Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 - they have invested in cycle lanes. Who gets to access them?
"Is it only people who have a garage? Is it only people who can access their bikes easily?
"I am not blaming the planners. The planning department are just doing their job.
"Planning policies need to be updated to fall into line with environmental aims."
More than 400 people have written to the authority over the family's application.
One supporter pointed out other houses in the neighbourhood had installed car ports at the front that were completely at odds with the area's Victorian-era buildings.
However, another local resident objected to the application on the basis the shed was an "unsympathetic interruption" to its surroundings.
The family has also been backed by Leicester's mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby.
"I know the planning officers were doing their job to protect the conservation area and I very much support that work, but this time they've got the balance wrong," he said.
"As the homeowners' elected representative, I will be asking for this application to be taken to the planning committee where the members can have an opportunity to reach their own independent conclusion."
A city council spokesperson said: "The householders have submitted a retrospective planning application regarding the bike shed, which will be considered in the usual way.
"No recommendation has yet been made on the application."
