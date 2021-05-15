Cafe honours woman who died from drugs overdose
A woman who died after a long battle with drug addiction is to have a cafe opened in her memory.
Kristie Bishop, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, died from an overdose in March 2020.
The 35-year-old had been clean for 18 months but relapsed at the start of the pandemic.
Her aunt, Jolli Waterland, said a portion of the takings at Kristie's, due to open in the town on Wednesday, would be donated to a drugs charity.
Ms Waterland said she wanted the Sherrard Street venue to have a positive atmosphere to reflect Ms Bishop's personality.
"She was such a lovely person, so kind. And she helped other people. She was absolutely wonderful," she said.
"It's not going to be a shrine by any means. It's very much about being an upbeat place to go to celebrate her life."
Ms Waterland said her niece's recovery from drug addiction had been disrupted by the pandemic.
"She was doing extremely well but when Covid hit, it meant all her support mechanisms were taken away," she said.
"Her recovery was all about going to meetings and being surrounded by like-minded people, also in recovery.
"But then of course they went into lockdown and I feel that she just felt she wasn't going to cope."
A portion of the takings at Kristie's will go to the charity Perry Clayman Project, which helped Ms Bishop tackle her addiction problem.
She spent 12 weeks on a rehabilitation programme run by the organisation, which began supporting her after she appeared on The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2018.
Ms Waterland said: "We were fortunate enough to have her back in our lives for 18 months, clean, happy and knowing she was loved. I'm so proud of her."
