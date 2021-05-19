Pro-Palestine protesters occupy Leicester drone factory
Protesters have staged a vigil on the roof of a factory involved in building combat drones.
A group called Palestine Action says it has occupied part of the Israeli-owned Elbit factory, UAV Tactical Systems at Meridian Business Park in Leicester.
The facility builds unmanned aerial vehicles that the protesters allege have been used in recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
They say they have chained the gates shut and disrupted production.
Escalating tensions in Gaza, Israel and the West Bank have recently turned into violence, with exchanges of rockets and air strikes resulting in more than 200 reported deaths.
In a statement, Palestine Action said: "Today's action shows that it is entirely within our power to stop the production of brutal machinery which is fuelling war crimes in Palestine.
"The past week has shown the relentless death and destruction that Israeli forces can and will inflict with UK-made munitions and military technology."
Leicestershire Police have confirmed officers were called at 05:32 BST to Meridian Business Park.
A spokesman said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
"A further group of protesters have since arrived on the ground.
"Police remain at the scene and are attempting to engage with those on the roof."
Elbit has also been approached for comment.
