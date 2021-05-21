Arrests at pro-Palestine drone factory protest in Leicester
- Published
Two people have been arrested near a drone factory where a pro-Palestine protest has entered its third day.
Members of campaign group Palestine Action have been occupying the roof of the Israeli-owned Elbit Systems subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems in Leicester since Wednesday morning.
The arrested pair were giving water to the protesters, the group said.
Police confirmed a woman and man were held on suspicion of aiding and abetting an aggravated trespass.
The facility at Meridian Business Park builds unmanned aerial vehicles that the protesters allege have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
While a ceasefire has begun, it is thought more than 240 people were killed in 11 days of clashes.
A spokesman for the group said the ceasefire would not end the factory occupation.
"Our activism does not stop when Israel stops dropping bombs. It stops when the illegal occupation and systematic brutalisation of the Palestinians stop," the group said in a statement.
"This 'ceasefire', if it is implemented at all, will mean only a return to the status quo."
A number of cars were seen to be sounding horns and flashing lights outside the factory on Thursday night.
On Wednesday morning four people in red boiler suits climbed on to the roof of the factory and sprayed red paint on one of its walls.
Police have maintained a presence at the site throughout, using a fire service aerial platform to talk to the group.
Leicestershire Police said the arrested pair, a 23-year-old man and 57-year-old woman from Leicester, remain in custody.
Staffordshire Police also confirmed a protest was held outside an Elbit-linked factory in Shenstone, Lichfield, on Thursday.
Elbit has not commented on the protest.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.