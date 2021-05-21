Stabbed teen carried back into Burbage school by fellow pupils
A teenager who was stabbed outside his school was carried back into the building by fellow students seeking help, head teachers have said.
Leicestershire Police were called to St Catherine's Close, near Hastings High School, in Burbage, Leicestershire, at about 15:15 BST on Thursday.
Officers said the 16-year-old boy was stabbed once by a boy known to him.
The victim is in hospital in a stable condition. Two boys, both 16, have been arrested and remain in custody.
The co-head teachers of Hastings High School said pupils and staff were being offered support following the "serious incident".
Clare Bradley and Steve Shipman said the stabbing did not happen on the school grounds but the boy was taken there after.
"We are immensely proud of our pupils who were near the scene and helped the pupil back on to the school site, where members of staff on duty were able to administer the care they needed," they said.
Miss Bradley and Mr Shipman said they are doing "everything we can" to support the police investigation.
"We are also thankful to all of the emergency service teams who responded exceptionally quickly and have provided outstanding care for our pupil.
"Our priority over the coming days will be to ensure that our Hastings family feel supported and safe," they added.
