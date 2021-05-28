Man who harassed BBC reporter Sima Kotecha given hospital order
- Published
A man who admitted harassing BBC reporter Sima Kotecha and a camera crew as they prepared for a live broadcast has been given a hospital order.
Leicester Crown Court heard Russell Rawlingson hurled abuse at the team on 10 May as they were about to go on air in the city.
Rawlingson had approached the BBC team shouting coronavirus was "fake news", the court heard.
A judge said Rawlingson was "clearly a risk to members of the public".
The 52-year-old, of Glenfield Road, Leicester, was originally charged with causing racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, as Ms Kotecha believed his behaviour was "racist and abusive".
However, he pleaded guilty to a lesser non-racially aggravated version of the offence.
'Get out of Leicester'
Prosecutor Sarah Phelan described how Rawlingson had shouted abuse at the crew as they set up.
"He began to shout 'coronavirus is fake news' and 'the BBC is fake and putting out fake news'," she said.
"He also began to call the crew paedophiles and suggest that he was going to shoot people, saying he would shoot everyone in the BBC as they were linked to satanic child abuse."
Ms Phelan continued: "He shouted 'you shouldn't be here, you support paedophiles, go back to where you came from', and this appeared to be aimed at Sima Kotecha.
"The defendant began to move his abuse on - suggesting that 'you need to go home, you should not be in Leicester, you should go home and get out of Leicester'."
Apologies to our guests who we had to send home without putting on air after myself and team were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour - sad obstruction of reporting of a national crisis. Yes I’m furious— Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) May 10, 2020
Ms Kotecha had been due to interview people at Leicester's Clock Tower following a government statement on coronavirus lockdown restrictions, but the segment was cancelled.
Recorder William Harbage QC accepted Rawlingson's remarks to the BBC crew were not racist, but described them as "very offensive and unpleasant".
Rawlingson also admitted unrelated charges including assaulting an emergency worker and possessing a bladed weapon.