Stolen cancer support dog reunited with owner after three months
- Published
A cancer support dog has been reunited with her owner after being stolen from their home three months ago.
Purdey, a black Labrador, was taken overnight from the house near Billesdon, Leicestershire, between 18 and 19 February.
She had been helping her owner recover from cancer by "giving her purpose and something to focus on" after treatment.
The owners confirmed on social media she had been found and thanked those who had helped them.
"We are all a complete mess but so, so happy," they posted on their Facebook page, Find Purdey, which was set up to find her.
"Thank you to everyone who shared, put up posters and worked tirelessly in the background.
"Team Purdey would like to thank so many people who have worked so hard to get her home."
Purdey was taken back home on Sunday after her microchip was scanned.
Her owner, who did not want to be named, had received support from several organisations that help reunite pets with their owners.
Leicestershire Police, which had been investigating after her theft, said it understood Purdey was found by a member of the public in Lincolnshire and returned to her owner without their involvement.