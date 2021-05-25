Leicester pro-Palestinian drone factory protest ends after six days
- Published
A pro-Palestinian protest at a drone factory has come to an end after six days, police have said.
Palestine Action had been protesting on the roof of Israeli-owned Elbit Systems subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems in Leicester since Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said the last two protesters from the campaign group were arrested at about 17:30 BST on Monday, making 10 arrests in total.
The group said it was now at another Elbit site in Tamworth.
Police said officers went on to the roof of the factory on Monday to "safely" escort the remaining protesters, a 43-year-old man from London and a 20-year-old of no fixed abode, from the site before they were arrested for conspiracy to commit criminal damage and aggravated trespass.
A 19-year-old man, from Leicester, was also arrested on the ground shortly after on suspicion of violent disorder, while a man, 27, also from Leicester, and two others were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting aggravated trespass.
The protests began on 19 May, when four people in red boiler suits climbed on to the roof of the factory and sprayed red paint on one of its walls.
The group said about 500 people gathered outside the gates on Friday, some in their cars sounding horns and flashing lights as well as people waving banners.
Police said two protesters who had been on the roof were arrested that day, along with a further two on the ground. The two protesters have since been bailed, with the other two released from custody.
The facility at Meridian Business Park builds unmanned aerial vehicles that the protesters allege have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The fighting in the Middle East began on 10 May after weeks of rising tensions.
Palestinians say they are suffering because of Israeli actions and restrictions, including the threatened eviction of some families in East Jerusalem. Israel says it is only acting to protect itself from Palestinian violence.
It culminated in clashes at al-Aqsa, a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews. After warning Israel to withdraw, Hamas began firing rockets, triggering retaliatory air strikes.
Assistant Chief Constable Kerry Smith, of Leicestershire Police, said she was "pleased" the protest had ended.
"We support the right to protest, which is a fundamental human right, however this must be done legally," she said.
"Criminal damage such as we have seen here cannot be ignored and as such it is only right that the protesters have been arrested.
"It was disappointing that a small minority chose to become violent towards the end of this protest, injuring two police officers in the process."
Palestine Action confirmed its protesters were no longer on the roof, adding it plans to return to the site "at some point" and would target other Elbit-owned locations in the UK.
Elbit has not commented on the protests.