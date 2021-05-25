Covid: New government guidance for Leicester 'was incorrect'
Government advice urging people not to travel into and out of areas hit by the Indian variant was incorrect, a public health boss has said.
Leicester was one of eight areas where residents were also told to avoid meeting indoors.
The advice was published on Friday without an announcement.
Professor Ivan Browne, the city's director of public health, said government officials have now confirmed there are no restrictions on travel.
'No local lockdowns'
He said the council had an "urgent meeting" with government representatives and local authorities on Tuesday after becoming aware of the updated guidance.
"These officials confirmed there are no restrictions on travel in or out of each of our areas and it was a mistake to suggest there was," he said.
"There are no local lockdowns and there is no justification for Leicester to be treated differently to the rest of the country.
"No-one from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) or Public Health England contacted us about this advice, to explain the rationale behind it or give any other information.
"As it stands, Leicester has lower rates of the variant than other parts of the country, and we have a plan in place for stepping up our vaccination rate as agreed with the government last week."
Mr Browne told BBC Radio Leicester confused messages and information from central government were "not helpful".
"We were told very clearly that this was not the intention of the guidance that was put up," he said.
"It was seen as a way of re-enforcing care messages which we have obviously done routinely in Leicester.
"It wasn't meant to be a 'lockdown by stealth', as it has been put.
"I'm frustrated by that. Things like this just makes things more difficult."
He said officials have been asked why Leicester was included in the list, and advised residents to continue with their travel plans or mixing indoors while taking precautions.
"There's still questions to be asked as to why we were in this position in the first place," he added.
"But we are not in a local restricted situation, so if you have a trip booked for half-term you should continue with those plans, with a view of course to taking caution as we expect people to do."
Leicester currently has the 11th highest coronavirus infection rate in England, at 57 per 100,000 people in the week up to 20 May, up by 25% on the previous seven days.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for a response, while Public Health England declined to comment.