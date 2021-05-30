Afghan refugee found by motorway becomes architect
A former child refugee who arrived in the UK unable to speak English has graduated with an architecture degree.
Salman Khan, 25, fled war-torn Afghanistan as a boy and began a six-month journey through snow and mountains.
Mr Khan was 12 years old when he was found walking next to a UK motorway and taken to a police station before going into foster care in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire County Council said: "Salman's story is inspiring."
Mr Khan said it was his dream to build schools in Afghanistan because he said: "[It's] a war-torn country and someone has to rebuild it".
"This is the whole reason I chose it [to study architecture]," he added.
"I have a friend who said 'I will build it' and I said 'I will design it'."
After leaving his family in Afghanistan and travelling with strangers, he spent a few weeks in temporary care before being given a home with a foster family in Blaby, Leicestershire
He learned English with the help of his foster parents and social workers while attending South Wigston High School, before going on to Guthlaxton College and the universities of Lincoln and Kent.
"When I went to school, I was shocked at the facilities they had. It was so different from what I knew, there was even carpet on the floor," he said.
"It was not the way it was [back home] but I did not realise that was not normal.
"When I came here it gave me a sense I was missing opportunities. It was a shock really. The amount of help I got here was tremendous."
Mr Khan, who lives in Uppingham, Rutland, said he was inspired to work hard by his foster family.
"They have got degrees - they are accountants and doctors," he said.
"There were photos of their graduations outside my bedroom, every time I came out. I wanted my photo on that wall too."
Mr Khan is now supporting the work of a campaign by Leicestershire County Council to recruit foster carers to support young refugees.
Deborah Taylor, from Leicestershire County Council, said: "He's a young man who has dealt with many hardships but, with the support of a kind and loving family, has flourished and achieved a life ambition."