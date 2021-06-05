Leicester City: FA Cup engagement ring woman presented with trophy
- Published
A woman who finally received an engagement ring due to Leicester City's FA Cup win after 73 years has been presented with the trophy itself.
In 1948, Margaret Angell, now 96, was promised by future husband Cecil a ring if the Foxes lifted the FA Cup.
Cecil died in 2005, so his son Mike fulfilled the pledge after the club's 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley in May.
Now club legend Alan Birchenall has marked the event with a surprise visit to Mrs Angell.
The promise became family legend after Leicester City lost FA Cup finals in 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969.
After the story became headline news, the club arranged for Mrs Angell to see the trophy for real.
Mrs Angell said: "It's a beautiful trophy and I was so surprised when Alan Birchenall came to meet me with it.
"Thank you to everyone who helped to win the cup, I'm very proud of you all.
"Every time we got to an FA Cup final and lost, my husband just refused to look at me and I just said to him don't worry about it.
"But now, thanks to my son, I have an engagement ring and he has carried out his father's promise."
The ring has been named Youri - after midfielder Youri Tielemans - whose spectacular 25-yard finish secured the win for the Foxes.
