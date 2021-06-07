Colin Pitchfork: Double schoolgirl murderer can be released

The families can petition the Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to ask the Parole Board to think again - but a review would have to show that it would be irrational to release Pitchfork on the available evidence. Mr Buckland cannot overturn the decision because of political or media pressure. But Parliament can change the law. MPs will get the chance to do so when they vote on a government proposal that future premeditated child killers are considered for whole life terms when they are convicted and sentenced.