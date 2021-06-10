Watchdog puts Leicestershire hospital into special measures
- Published
A hospital criticised by inspectors over patient care, measures to control Covid-19 and staffing has been placed in special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Burton Park hospital in Melton, Leicestershire, in March.
The watchdog found the hospital was running with 53 job vacancies and measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were not followed properly.
A hospital spokesman said bosses were working to address the issues raised.
The 50-bed facility cares for people needing neurobehavioral rehabilitation - including those living with a brain injury or progressive neurological condition, and people who have had a stroke.
It was found by inspectors to have recorded 24 "serious incidents" in the past six months when it was visited earlier this year.
'Fear of retribution'
The CQC added managers were "defensive" and failed to act quickly over allegations of abuse on patients, while staff told inspectors they were not treated with respect.
Their report said: "During the inspection we spoke with 17 staff. Some staff told our team they did not want to speak with us for fear of retribution.
"After the Care Quality Commission held virtual staff focus groups in January 2021, we were informed that senior managers had harassed staff about what they had shared in the group.
"Another staff member said they had seen bullying behaviour from senior managers. There were high levels of stress due to managers putting additional responsibilities on staff and overloading staff."
At the time of the inspection, the service had vacancies for five qualified nurses and 48 healthcare professionals.
The CQC said they witnessed eight staff using an area where there should have only been three, and a worker had to be reminded how to correctly wear a face mask.
Another staff member was seen "thumbing through" masks before sanitising their hands.
The report also stated the hospital failed to follow its "duty of candour" after the death of a patient, which the Local Democracy Reporting Service said means healthcare professionals must tell a patient or the patient's advocate, carer or family when something has gone wrong and apologise.
The hospital was rated inadequate for safety and leadership and placed in special measures, and so will be inspected again within six months.
"We are monitoring the hospital closely and will take further action to protect people if we are not assured care is being delivered safely," Jenny Wilkes, from the CQC, said.
A spokesman for the Priory Group, which runs the hospital, said: "We have been working closely with colleagues to address all the issues raised by the CQC and substantial improvements in performance, and the delivery of care, have already been made.
"These include a rigorous enforcement of infection prevention, and hygiene controls.
"Senior leaders are working closely with staff to ensure clinically safe and sustainable patient services, and a recruitment drive is under way."