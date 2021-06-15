Kasey Clarke: Man who killed dad in row has sentence appeal rejected
A man who was detained for fatally stabbing his father in a row has had an appeal against his sentence rejected.
Kasey Clarke, was sentenced to 10 years at a Youth Offenders Institute at Leicester Crown Court in August 2019.
Clarke, who was 18 at the time, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Steve Clarke at their family home in Southfields Drive, Leicester.
His lawyer argued he was young, immature and not as dangerous as the previous judge had believed.
Justice Bruce Fulford, at the Court of Appeal, rejected this and said Clarke remained a risk to the public.
The court heard Clarke was convicted for stabbing his father three times with a "zombie knife" in October 2018, causing major blood loss and internal bleeding.
His 10-year sentence also included sentences for possession of an offensive weapon, wounding and actual bodily harm relating to separate incidents, to which he had previously pleaded guilty.
The court heard for those offences he had stabbed a man five times in the legs over a drugs debt and days later attacked a woman over the same debt.
Defending Clarke, Michael Auty QC, said: "Yes there are some unpleasant aspects to those offences but they are fact specific.
"Obviously what had concerned the judge was that there were three offences where a knife had featured... further risk is difficult to assess when you are dealing with somebody of comparative tender years."
'Excessive reaction'
Justice Fulford said the judge who sentenced Clarke had handed him the appropriate term and rejected claims of acting in self-defence.
He said Clarke had taken cocaine and so his "reaction was demonstrably excessive".
"The killing was the third really serious knife crime in seven months and the judge was sure he was someone who habitually had a knife on him," he added.
"The judge decided the appellant didn't intend to kill his father or cause him real serious harm but he remarked how he had gone 'completely over the top'.
Justice Fulford said Clarke still posed "significant risk" to the public and "needs the longest possible period of supervision".
