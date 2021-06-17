Leicester Tigers hooker Tom Youngs called 'prostitute' by US website
A US news website wrongly substituted a rugby position in a headline to label Leicester Tigers hooker Tom Youngs a "prostitute".
The unfortunate error was made by Insider Voice in a story about the player facing disciplinary action.
Another mistake in the article saw 34-year-old Youngs's name switched to "the youth".
It is not known how the wording blunders came about and the mistakes have yet to be corrected.
A hooker in rugby is one of the forwards in a team, playing in the front row during a scrum.
The name derives from their role of "hooking" the ball back with the foot.
Rugby fans have been poking fun at the news site's blunder on social media since it was published last week.
Contrary to reports, I can confirm Tom Youngs has not had a career change to the world’s oldest profession.— Sαɱɱ W (@SammDoubleu) June 16, 2021
"Tell me your subeditor doesn't watch rugby without telling me your subeditor doesn't watch rugby".— Paul (@pucktistic) June 16, 2021
(Tom Youngs, in case it isn't obvious, plays the rugby position of hooker) pic.twitter.com/M3yaSBMBn7
Many pointed out it was not the first time the website had struggled with sporting terms in its articles.
A few weeks ago, a slang expression for prostitute featured in a story about Bath hooker Ross Batty retiring.
Tigers' captain Youngs faces an independent disciplinary panel on Thursday after tempers flared during the loss at Bristol.
He was charged by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game".
Insider Voice, which has yet to correct the mistakes after six days, has been contacted for a comment.
