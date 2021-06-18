Download Festival: Heavens open as rock fans descend on pilot event
By Alex Regan & Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
Rock fans from across the UK have descended on a rainy Donington Park in Leicestershire for a scaled-down Download Festival.
The country's biggest rock and metal event was resurrected after the government gave the go-ahead on 26 May following a number of smaller-scale test events.
A significantly reduced crowd of 10,000 people will attend the three-day festival, headlined by Bullet For My Valentine, Frank Turner, and Creeper.
