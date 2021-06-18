BBC News

Download Festival: Heavens open as rock fans descend on pilot event

image captionRock fans have made their way to Castle Donington in Leicestershire

Rock fans from across the UK have descended on a rainy Donington Park in Leicestershire for a scaled-down Download Festival.

The country's biggest rock and metal event was resurrected after the government gave the go-ahead on 26 May following a number of smaller-scale test events.

A significantly reduced crowd of 10,000 people will attend the three-day festival, headlined by Bullet For My Valentine, Frank Turner, and Creeper.

image captionA much reduced crowd of 10,000 has been allowed at the three-day event, which would usually welcome up to 111,000 people
image captionActs appearing at the festival include Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Enter Shikari
image captionFestival organisers have told crowds "moshing will be allowed" after minimal Covid-19 cases were recorded at government pilot events like the Brit Awards
image captionFans are required to take Covid-19 tests before and after the festival, and have to provide proof of a negative test to gain entry
image captionOne festival goer said: "It's not Download if it's not raining."

