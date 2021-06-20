Colin Pitchfork: Minister may intervene in murderer release
- Published
The justice secretary has said he is considering intervening over the decision to approve the release of child killer Colin Pitchfork.
Pitchfork, 61, was jailed for raping and murdering Leicestershire teenagers Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1988.
Earlier this month the Parole Board said it was satisfied he was suitable for release, subject to conditions.
Robert Buckland told the BBC he was taking advice and considering the matter "very carefully".
Pitchfork was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence in the 1980s and was sentenced to life.
He has spent 33 years in prison and the Parole Board panel said he had taken part in several courses to address his behaviour in custody.
The panel concluded: "After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Pitchfork was suitable for release."
The justice secretary said the government would take legal advice to explore the use of the "reconsideration mechanism".
The Parole Board Reconsideration Mechanism gives people the right to ask for a decision to be looked at again if they believe it was "procedurally unfair" or "irrational".
Speaking to the Andrew Marr show, Mr Buckland said: "I have got to put emotions aside, but I am a human being like everybody else, and that case was horrendous."
He said he had been given 21 days to consider whether or not to ask the Parole Board for a formal reconsideration.
"I'm considering the matter very carefully," he said, adding that he has "another week to reach the final decision."
Mr Buckland said regardless of his decision in the case, he intends to "go further with a root and branch review" of the Parole Board.
The uncle of Pitchfork's victim Dawn Ashworth said the family had lived "in fear" of the decision, and "there is no parole for Dawn or Lynda".
"We are in a sort of shock. Obviously as a family we had sort of anticipated this eventuality - feared it - year on year," Philip Musson said.
"He took their lives in a way which is an absolute torment to those who cared and loved these girls."
South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa, who had met with the Parole Board over Pitchfork's case, previously said he was "appalled" at the news of Pitchfork's release.
He said he would "work [his] socks off to make sure [the decision] is reconsidered and he is kept behind bars."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.