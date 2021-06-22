Leicestershire Police detective took his own life on day of arrest
- Published
A senior detective took his own life on the day he was arrested over a fraud allegation, an inquest has found.
Det Ch Insp Rob Widdowson died on 3 June 2019 near Syston, Leicestershire.
Loughborough Coroner's Court heard the 42-year-old was "calm and collected" when being interviewed at a custody suite in Northamptonshire.
A train driver said he crossed the train's path in a "quick and deliberate" manner, leaving him no time to avoid a collision.
The inquest heard Leicestershire Police had received an allegation of "financial irregularities" against Mr Widdowson, that the force said were unconnected to his work, in May 2019, and following meetings a plan was put together regarding his arrest.
Mr Widdowson was arrested away from his place of work at about 07:45 BST, and taken to a custody suite in Kettering to be interviewed.
Statements from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire police officers who dealt with him that day said there were no causes for concern, and after being driven back to Leicestershire he was dropped off at his car at about 16:45.
A driver for East Midlands Railway said they saw a figure near the tracks at a bridge close to Syston railway station at about 17:30.
Mark Baxter said in a statement he saw the person moving in a "quick and deliberate" way towards the tracks, and as he was travelling at more than 100mph (161km/h), he did not have time to stop despite employing emergency braking systems.
'Fit for release'
Mr Widdowson was identified by his fingerprints.
A post-mortem report said his death was caused by "multiple injuries consistent with being struck by a train", with no indication of third-party involvement or any suspicious circumstances.
Leicestershire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct at the time of the death, and an investigation was carried out by Richard Leighton from Derbyshire Police.
He told the court his inquiry had found officers from both forces had behaved appropriately, including considering the impact of Mr Widdowson's arrest on himself and his family, and found "nothing at all" of concern in their handling of the case.
"Rob was in a fit state to be released from custody," he said.
Coroner Louise Pinder recorded a conclusion of suicide.
"It's believed that [stepping on to the tracks was] a deliberate act, and therefore I would conclude that Rob took his own life," she said.
Assistant Chief Constable Julia Debenham said: "The tragic death of DCI Rob Widdowson caused much shock and our thoughts today remain with Rob's family, friends and colleagues."
