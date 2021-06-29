Hannah Cobley: Mum who murdered newborn loses conviction appeal
A woman who wrapped her newborn baby in plastic bags and left her to die on farmland has lost an appeal against her murder conviction.
Hannah Cobley, from Leicestershire, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years in 2019.
The 31-year-old argued fresh medical evidence suggested she could have had a defence of diminished responsibility.
But the Court of Appeal found her conviction after a trial was "not undermined" by the evidence.
In April 2017, Cobley, formerly of Broughton Road, gave birth in an outside toilet after concealing her pregnancy.
Her trial heard that, instead of calling for medical assistance, she hit her daughter's head against the tiles in the toilet.
She also forced an object down the baby's throat before leaving her in an overgrown area of the Stoney Stanton farm where she lived with her parents.
Prosecutors said she murdered the child "with chilling clarity of purpose". A post-mortem examination revealed the baby suffered three skull fractures and survived for two hours before dying.
'Not delusional or spontaneous'
During the ruling at the Court of Appeal, Lady Justice Macur said Cobley's defence intended to call a consultant psychiatrist at the trial to give evidence that an acute stress reaction might explain her actions and provide a defence of diminished responsibility.
However, after seeing her give evidence, the psychiatrist said he "no longer believed that her mental functioning had been sufficiently disturbed as to explain her actions".
After she was convicted, her lawyers found a new psychiatrist who said she was suffering from symptoms of a moderately severe depressive disorder with features of complex post-traumatic stress disorder.
But during her trial, the court heard that Cobley searched the internet for "what happens if you drop a newborn baby" and "how long can a newborn baby last without milk and in the freezing cold".
Lady Justice Macur said those searches "relating to the act of harming a newborn child prior to the calculated time of the child's birth" undermined the new psychiatric evidence.
She added: "The internet searches and [Cobley's] contemporaneous accounts and conversations do not support the proposition that she was delusional or that the fatal event was spontaneous."
