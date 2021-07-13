Seven gang members who stole high-value cars worth £2.4m jailed
Seven men have been jailed for their part in the keyless thefts of more than 50 vehicles worth about £2.4m.
Leicestershire Police said the organised crime gang members stole high-value vehicles from houses in overnight raids in various counties.
They said many of the vehicles were stripped down for parts and sold online or taken via ferry to Lithuania.
The men were sentenced after admitting charges, including conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property.
'Key player'
Four men were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, while three were sentenced in January.
Leicestershire Police said the group - from Lincolnshire and Peterborough - committed the offences across 10 police force areas.
It said they mainly targeted BMWs, Range Rovers and Mercedes vehicles, which ranged in value from £20,000 to £130,000 each, without using the owners' key.
The force said it was called in February 2019 to reports of three Range Rovers being stolen from the Oakham area and one of the defendants, Juozas Paulauskas, 30, from Boston, Lincolnshire, was arrested near the scene.
Officers found him to be a "key player" in organising the thefts and movement of parts, employing people and identifying vehicles to target.
Valdas Bajorinas, 35, of Whittlesey, near Peterborough, was identified as the "boss" of the group, organising and training people.
Det Con Lucy Chafer said: "This has been an extremely long and complex investigation to bring a gang who were involved in millions of pounds worth of vehicle theft to justice.
"The group had no consideration for their many victims as they targeted high-value vehicles and worked in a sophisticated manner to try and avoid being caught.
"But the determination of the investigating team has ultimately led to them all finally having to face up to their actions in court."
The defendants
- Valdas Bajorinas, 35, of Guildenburgh Crescent, Whittlesey, near Peterborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property. He was sentenced on Friday to seven years and two months in prison.
- Juozas Paulauskas, 30, of Smalley Road, Boston, Lincolnshire, admitted conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property, and was jailed for six years and four months.
- Gintaulas Kancevicius, 51, of Church Green Close, Fishtoft, Boston, rented units where vehicles were stripped down into parts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and concealing criminal property and sentenced to three years and 10 months.
- Justas Urbanavicius, 21, of Powell Street, Boston, was found by police to be involved in breaking stolen vehicles down into parts. He pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property and was jailed for two years and six months.
- Edgaras Balcinas, 29, of Burrows Close, Boston, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was sentenced in January to four years and two months.
- Jonas Steponavicius, 22, of Blue Street, Boston, admitted conspiracy to steal and going equipped to steal. He was previously sentenced to two years and eight months.
- Oleg Suchovcov, 27, of Smalley Road, Boston, who broke the stolen vehicles down into parts, admitted concealing criminal property and was previously jailed for three years and six months.
