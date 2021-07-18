Leicester street stabbing death treated as murder
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man was found with fatal stab injuries in Leicester.
The victim was found in Green Lane Road, North Evington, Leicester by ambulance crews at about 02:30 BST.
Despite treatment, the casualty, who has not yet been named, was declared dead at 03:00 BST.
Police said they were treating the death as murder but "keeping an open mind as the investigation is in the early stages".
No arrests have so far been made and witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.