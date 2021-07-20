Man stabbed to death in Leicester street named by police
A man found with fatal stab injuries by ambulance workers has been formally identified by police.
Leicestershire Police said Usman Patel, 32, was attacked at about 02:15 BST near a property on Green Lane Road, North Evington, Leicester, on Sunday.
He died at the scene, with a post-mortem examination giving the cause of death as "stab wounds".
A force statement said officers "are keeping an open mind as to the motive and the investigation continues".
