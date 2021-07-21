Two more arrests after Leicester street stabbing death
- Published
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a Leicester street after being stabbed.
Usman Patel, 32, suffered multiple stab wounds when he was attacked at about 02:15 BST near a property on Green Lane Road, North Evington, on Sunday.
Leicestershire Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in Slough and a man, 18, was arrested in Leicester.
Another boy, also aged 17, and a 24-year-old man had already been arrested on suspicion of murder.
While a 34-year-old man is suspected of conspiracy to commit murder and a 23-year-old woman has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All six people remain in custody said police.
Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "We continue to move at a very fast pace to find who committed this murder.
"I want to continue to ask the community to come forward. There are people still out there that may have information to help us with this investigation and I urge you to speak to us.
"Those who chose to carry knives will find there are consequences. It only takes a moment to ruin your life and the lives of many. Usman's family are devastated by the death of Usman and how a young man's future has been taken away."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.