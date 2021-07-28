Harborough District Council sends out 700 court summonses in error
- Published
A council has apologised after 700 households were wrongly sent letters ordering them to appear in court over unpaid council tax.
Conservative-led Harborough District Council sent out summonses dated to 15 July warning residents they faced a court hearing on 18 August.
The authority said they were sent out in error as the recipients may not have had the required reminder.
The leader of the opposition has called for an investigation.
"Mistakes happen but this isn't a handful of letters, it's 700," said Liberal Democrat Phil Knowles.
"I want to find out how this has happened and want to be assured it won't happen again."
'Difficult times'
Harborough District Council was one of a number of local authorities that increased council tax this year, approving a rise of £5 per Band D household in February.
Justifying the move, the council said it "lost significant revenue" due to the pandemic and needed to fill a £4m annual budget gap caused "as a result of increasing demand for services, reductions in government grant, and unavoidable cost increases".
James Hallam, deputy leader and cabinet lead for finance, said a "technical issue" meant some residents "may not have received the required reminder" before a summons was issued over outstanding bills.
"The decision has therefore been taken to cancel these summonses together with the costs," he said.
Everyone who received a summons will be written to in order to "confirm that it has been withdrawn", Mr Hallam added.
Mr Knowles said he understood some people have not yet received letters informing them of the error, and said the council should put out a message on social media.
"We need to be sure that the council is following procedures and if anyone is experiencing difficulties they need to be directed to the right help and support," he said.
"These are difficult times for people."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.