Leicester university planning in-person graduations after delay
A university is planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies next year after its summer events moved online for the second year running.
The University of Leicester said it had postponed them after consulting students in a survey.
A spokesman said the decision, made earlier this year, was reviewed with the latest guidance.
But some students said they were "upset" at the suspension of the ceremonies.
The university last held in-person graduations in January 2020, prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In-person ceremonies have resumed at the University of Cambridge, and the University of Lincoln reversed a decision to postpone them until next April following a student petition.
Events have also been held at Loughborough University, just over 13 miles (21km) away.
Alex, who finished her university course last year, said: "I'd have even been OK to go ahead with restricted guests, no handshaking, no reception, but it's really upsetting to see everyone else get to wear their cap and gown and we're seemingly stuck in 2020.
"It just feels a bit like we can't really move on with our lives because our university experience never got closure."
She said the absence of a graduation ceremony was having an impact on her continued studies.
"I went straight back into my postgraduate in October 2020, but I've found it really difficult to separate it from my undergrad as they just ran into each other.
"It's meant I've felt a bit like I'm freewheeling through the course without much sense of direction," she said.
Another student, who has just finished a degree in psychology at the University of Leicester but did not want to be named, said the postponement was "really disheartening".
"Students have had an incredibly difficult time to say the least, and many of us have been looking forward to finally leaving the university, and celebrating with our friends and family," they said.
Geoff Green, registrar and secretary at the University of Leicester, said: "Our decision to postpone our in-person graduation ceremonies this summer has not been taken lightly.
"We surveyed our students to ensure their views informed our plans, and feedback from students clearly showed that they preferred to have re-scheduled in-person ceremonies at a later date.
"We are therefore developing plans for celebrating graduation in Leicester with all our students next year, safely and in line with any government regulations."
