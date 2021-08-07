East Midlands Airport passenger tried to board plane via luggage belt
A man has been arrested after he missed his flight and attempted to board the plane via a baggage conveyor.
East Midlands Airport said the man arrived 35 minutes late to check in for his 06:15 BST flight to Poland.
An airport spokesperson said he became "animated and annoyed" when he realised his mistake at the check-in desk and clambered onto the luggage belt.
The 34-year-old was subsequently given a conditional caution, Leicestershire Police said.
He had been detained by airport police on suspicion of entering a security-restricted area of an aerodrome without permission.
Officers involved later joked with British Transport Police on Twitter, comparing the incident to a scene in the film Die Hard.
"Must admit, we were tempted to yell 'Yippee kai yea' as we rode the carousel after him," they said.
An East Midlands Airport spokesperson said, "A passenger was arrested at the airport this morning following an attempt to breach security.
"The incident was dealt with promptly by airport police and no disruption was caused to the operation."
