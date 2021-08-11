Megan Newborough death: Man in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was reported missing and later found dead on a rural lane.
Megan Newborough, 23, was reported missing on Saturday afternoon and discovered near Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire on Sunday.
Ross Macullam, 29, is accused of murdering her in Coalville on Friday, Leicester Magistrates' Court heard.
He confirmed his name, address and date of birth in court on Wednesday.
Mr Macullam, of Windsor Close, Coalville, was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court later.
Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, was discovered dead on Charley Road after police were called there in the early hours of the morning.
Her family said in a statement: "There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.
"Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter."
