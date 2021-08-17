Arrests after fresh pro-Palestinian protest at Leicester drone factory
Three people have been arrested after a new protest at a drone factory.
Members of campaign group Palestine Action blocked the entrance of the Israeli-owned Elbit Systems subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems in Leicester shortly after 04:00 BST.
Two men, 28 and 58, from Leicester, and a 19-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
The factory was the scene of a six-day rooftop occupation in May.
Police said the three suspects were currently in custody.
Officers also confirmed a number of protesters later gathered outside the factory on Meridian Business Park but left a short time later.
Campaigners allege unmanned aerial vehicles built at the facility have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
In May, four people in red boiler suits climbed on to the roof of the factory and sprayed red paint on one of its walls.
