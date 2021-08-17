Woodthorpe: New homes could make village six times bigger
Villagers living in a historic hamlet fear it could lose its "unique heritage" as it gets "swamped" by new houses.
Land near Woodthorpe in Leicestershire has been earmarked for the development of more than 700 homes in Charnwood Borough Council's local plan.
There are currently just 23 houses in the village, which pre-dates the Domesday Book.
Plans have already been submitted that would see it grow six times bigger.
The government requires Charnwood to provide 17,776 new homes by 2037.
A local plan, currently under consultation, is proposing 723 of them could be built in Woodthorpe, which is located about two miles (3.2km) from Loughborough.
An application to build 120 of the new homes off Main Street has already been submitted for outline planning permission.
David Sangwine, from the Woodthorpe Residents Association, believes the development could leave villagers feeling "swamped" and fears the hamlet will lose its "unique heritage" forever.
"It's a beautiful little place - it can't be spoilt," he said.
"The council must and has to preserve this because there are so few places around, not just in Leicestershire but in the whole UK.
"We have to fight this, it we don't, we fail."
'Very lucky'
A petition against the new housing development has been supported by more than 700 people who live in or visit Woodthorpe.
Andrew Hill, who moved into the hamlet 50 years ago, said: "Woodthorpe to me is a perfect haven for me to come when I leave work and just relax.
"The number of people who stop and talk are just like it is in the country, and yet it's two minutes from the centre of town - we're very, very lucky."
Charnwood Borough Council said: "The area is one of almost 70 housing development sites proposed, which contribute towards meeting housing targets set by government.
"By extending existing urban areas, we are preventing unsustainable pockets of new development emerging in our open countryside."
