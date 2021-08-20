Connor Black death: Man admits murder over fatal stabbing
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 24-year-old who was stabbed in the chest.
Connor Black was found injured at a property in St Columba Way, Syston, Leicestershire, on 27 February, and died in hospital the following morning.
Kaylon Wilson admitted murder during an appearance at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
The 21-year-old, also of St Columba Way in Syston, will be sentenced on 1 October.
