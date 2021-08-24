Leicester farm park goat missing and two ewes found dead
Two sheep have been found dead after they and a four-week-old goat were stolen from a family farm park.
The animals were taken from Gorse Hill City Farm, in Leicester, on three separate occasions and Matilda, the pygmy goat kid, is still missing.
Farm manager Sarah Crookall said: "We are very upset. The animals are part of the Gorse Hill family. It has really affected all the staff, trustees, volunteers and visitors."
Police said inquires were ongoing.
Matilda was taken from the paddock she shared with her mother and family the night of 10 August.
A Manx Loaghtan ewe called Sophia went missing overnight on 13 August and was found dead five days later.
Patricia, a sheep of the same breed, went missing on 18 August and was found dead the next morning.
Ms Crookall said both sheep were taken from a field and were found dead on the outskirts of the city farm, which was created in 1985 and has attractions including animal paddocks, a children's play area and a picnic barn.
She added they were asking for anyone with information to contact police.
"It is unusual for people to be able to take sheep from a field in the middle of the city and it not be noticed.
"We would like to try and find who did this so we can secure the safety of all the other animals," she said.
Ms Crookall said she was planning to look at ways to upgrade the CCTV coverage at the farm, and a member of the public has started a fundraising page for a new system.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said officers have received reports of livestock being stolen from a premises on Anstey Lane, Leicester.
He said: "Sadly both sheep were found deceased nearby. The goat remains missing.
"Officers have attended the area and inquires are ongoing."
