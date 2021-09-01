Leicester man's triple heart bypass surgery cancelled four times
- Published
A man who has had his triple heart bypass surgery cancelled four times says he feels like he "can't carry on".
Michael Mansfield said doctors told him he suffered a "severe heart attack" when he was admitted to Leicester Glenfield Hospital on 3 July.
He was told he needed a triple heart bypass operation, but the surgery has been repeatedly delayed.
The hospital trust said it understood postponements were difficult but patient safety was a "top priority".
'Heartbreaking'
Mr Mansfield, from the Thurmaston area of Leicester, said he felt "really down" during his time in hospital "because there was no light on the horizon".
"The way they spoke was I would be lucky if I got home," he said.
The 74-year-old said the surgery was cancelled twice before he was discharged on 29 July.
A further scheduled date for the operation was called off before a fourth attempt, due to happen this week, was halted the day before due to a bed shortage and an emergency.
"It's just unreal... I don't think I can carry on with it," said the 74-year-old.
"I'm just sticking around waiting."
He said he felt like a burden to his partner Angela Gamble and "a let-down".
Ms Gamble said the series of delays had been "heartbreaking".
"He's always been an active person," she said.
"He's used to doing things and he can't at the moment because he daren't put too much pressure on his heart in case he has another heart attack.
"We've been isolating because I'm scared in case he gets an infection that he won't survive. I just feel sorry for him."
Mr Mansfield has now been booked in for the bypass on 13 September but the hospital has warned it is still not guaranteed to go ahead.
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust apologised for anyone affected by operation postponements.
A spokesperson said: "Any such decision takes account of many factors including clinical risk and capacity in our services and patient safety is always our top priority.
"Every effort is made to reschedule as soon as possible".
Covid backlog
Tim Mitchell, from the Royal College of Surgeons, said many hospitals were struggling with backlogs of routine operations before the pandemic hit and the situation had got worse since then.
"The number of patients is hospital with Covid is increasing and that's putting an increased pressure on services," he said.
"There's also difficulties with staff shortages, with staff having to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid.
"It's an incredibly difficult situation and incredibly difficult for patients to be cancelled at short notice, but this comes off the back of difficulties and backlogs before Covid, particularly during the winter months."
