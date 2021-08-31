Coalville man charged with terror offences
A man from Leicestershire has been charged with terrorism offences.
Oliver Lewin, of Ferrers Road in Coalville, is accused of being engaged in the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.
The 37-year-old, who was arrested by counter terrorism police, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said the arrest was intelligence-led and there was no threat to the public.
