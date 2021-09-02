Elaine Geoghegan death: Man released after body found in garden
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in her back garden in 2019 has been released with no further action.
Elaine Geoghegan, 70, was found face down in a pond in Shelland Close, Market Harborough, on 12 August.
A 71-year-old man, from Market Harborough, was detained and bailed in November 2020.
Leicestershire Police said there was "insufficient evidence" to proceed with a criminal inquiry.
Mrs Geoghegan was pronounced dead at the scene more than two years ago.
Her cause of death was unascertained following a post-mortem examination, the force added.
A file will now be submitted to the coroner.
Det Insp Nicole Main said: "This has been a complex case which has been fully investigated over the past two years to establish the circumstances of Mrs Geoghegan's death.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of Mrs Geoghegan."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.