Sacked manager wins dismissal case but gets no payout
- Published
A man who was sacked for presenting an expenses claim for almost £60,000 after agreeing to leave the company has won his case for unfair dismissal.
Paolo Porchetti was a regional manager at Leicestershire engineering firm Brush UK, but was asked to leave in May 2019 following poor performance.
After agreeing a severance package he was dismissed with immediate effect in July 2019 due to the expenses claim.
A tribunal upheld Mr Porchetti's complaint but awarded no damages.
The employment tribunal in Nottingham heard Mr Porchetti began to work for Ashby-based Brush UK - formerly called Brush Electrical Machines - in October 2015 as a sales director for Asia.
His job had an annual salary of £110,000 per annum with travel and other perks as part of the package.
The tribunal heard he struggled to meet deadlines and targets, being told by his manager "frankly speaking I am not impressed" and "as advised before, this is not good enough".
Disagreements also centred on Mr Porchetti wishing to be based in Hong Kong, rather than Malaysia.
Mr Porchetti arrived 45 minutes late for a meeting with bosses in Singapore in May 2019, having initially gone to the wrong hotel, at which he was offered a settlement of six months' worth of wages, which he accepted.
'Not good enough'
In the following days Mr Porchetti returned his company car and laptop but both were damaged, while a company iPad was missing completely.
In early June he submitted an expenses claim of £59,252.43, parts of which dated back to late 2015.
Brush UK offered £10,000, which he rejected, after which settlement negotiations broke down.
Mr Porchetti was then dismissed with immediate effect by letter dated 30 July 2019.
Employment judge Victoria Butler ruled Mr Porchetti was dismissed unfairly because Brush did not following the correct procedures for sacking him, but said no compensation should be awarded due to his "blameworthy conduct".
The company was instead only ordered to pay Mr Porchetti two weeks' wages.
A claim of direct race discrimination was also dismissed.
