Leicester fatal stabbing prompts murder investigation
- Published
An 18-year-old man has died after being found with multiple stab wounds in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said he was found injured in Melbourne Street, in the Spinney Hills area of the city, at 23:45 BST on Wednesday.
He died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday, the force added.
A murder investigation has been opened and officers have appealed for witnesses and to anyone with information on the stabbing.
Det Ch Insp Joe Banfield, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "A scene remains in place in the area while these inquiries are ongoing.
"We understand that the incident will have caused concern and our officers do remain in the area speaking to people and offering reassurance."
