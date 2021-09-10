Leicester man arrested in stab murder investigation
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed.
Leicestershire Police found the teenager with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, in the Spinney Hills area of Leicester, at 23:45 BST on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital but died on Thursday morning.
The force said the detained man, 58, from Leicester, was arrested on Friday and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "I appeal directly to those involved in this incident - hand yourselves in."
"We are progressing our inquiries and we will continue to work until we find those who are responsible for the death of a young man.
"Help us, help yourselves and help the family of this young man by coming forward to us now," he added.
The arrest comes after Leicestershire Police issued an apology to the teenager's friends and family, who were left to clean up the victim's blood.
