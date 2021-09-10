Leicestershire Police apology after stab victim's blood left at scene
- Published
A police boss has apologised to the friends and family of a teenager who was fatally stabbed after they were left to clean up the victim's blood.
The 18-year-old, who has not been named, died after being found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street in Leicester on Wednesday night.
A murder investigation is under way but no arrests have been made.
Leicestershire Police's assistant chief constable said it was "unacceptable" blood was not cleared from the street.
The apology came after residents complained on social media about the way the crime scene was left by officers.
The force said it was sorry the pavement was not cleaned prior to the scene preservation being removed.
Julie Debenham said: "I want to apologise unreservedly to the family and friends of this young man, along with other members of the community involved in cleaning up blood from the road and pavement last night. This must have been extremely distressing.
"It is totally unacceptable that this mistake happened and I have asked for an urgent enquiry into the circumstances.
"The investigation into this terrible crime and bringing the offenders to justice is our top priority."
