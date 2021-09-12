Murder probe after woman's body found in Leicester house
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found in a property.
Officers were called to Lincoln Street in the Highfields area of Leicester at 17.59 BST on Saturday by the ambulance service.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Leicestershire Police said the investigation is in its "very early stages" and no arrests have so far been made.
It comes in the same week 18-year-old Abdirahim Mohamed was fatally stabbed on a street a short walk away.
Police said they do not believe the two incidents are related.
