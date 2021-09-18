Hundreds thank Wigston bus driver who went the extra mile
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
Passengers have praised a "one-in-a-million" bus driver as she leaves the route she has driven for nearly 20 years.
Jackie King has worked from the Wigston depot, in Leicestershire, for 24 years - 19 of those on the 47/48 route.
Hundreds of people on social media reacted to the news of her leaving with sadness, with many sharing their thanks and memories.
Mrs King, 50, said she would miss her customers, who were "like family".
'Wonderful'
She said: "It seems so silly, but when you see them growing up and you have the banter with some of the elderly, the fact they smile when they get on the bus - it's really lovely.
"I like the hum of people chatting or taking the mickey.
"A quiet bus is a boring bus."
She added she had seen passengers she once drove to school getting on board with children of their own.
She even met her husband Ivan, who also works at the depot, through her job.
In August 2020, Mrs King was caught on camera holding up traffic to help a passenger cross the road.
A photograph of the act of kindness had thousands of likes and comments on Facebook.
Ambulance worker Gemma Cooke, 32, who took the picture, was herself a former passenger on Mrs King's bus.
She said: "It was an amazing thing to see. There's not many people who would do that, go the extra mile.
"She was one of my heroes."
Kim Donkin, 43, who lives near the depot, said: "She is one in a million and if there were more Jackies, then it would make the world a kinder place."
Adele Cox, 49, from Glen Parva, said: "The bus route she covered will be very lonely without her."
Mrs King decided to leave because her employers Arriva plan to close the Wigston depot, which she said would give her too great a commute to get to work.
She has already found another job at a private hire bus company.
A spokesperson for Arriva said: "We wish her luck with everything in the future and she has been a wonderful member of our Arriva family throughout her time with us."